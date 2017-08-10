CIA, other agencies agree with assessment on miniaturized N. Korean nukes: report

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The CIA and other intelligence agencies agree with another U.S. agency’s assessment that North Korea has miniaturized a nuclear warhead to fit on a missile, NBC News reported Thursday.

The Washington Post first reported earlier this week that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in late July assessed that North Korea had reached the key milestone in its quest for a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

It was unclear from the Post report on Tuesday whether any of the other 17 U.S. intelligence agencies agreed with the DIA’s assessment, though the DIA report excerpt quoted by the Post did refer to the intelligence community as a whole.

“The [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles,” the DIA assessment said, according to the newspaper.

