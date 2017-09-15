CIA pushing to expand authority to use drone strikes

Image Credits: flickr, skuds.

The CIA is pushing to expand its authority to use covert drone strikes in Afghanistan despite objections from the Pentagon, according to a report from The New York Times.

The Pentagon has typically taken the lead on airstrikes in conflict zones. If the CIA’s request is approved by President Trump, it would be the first time the agency would be able to perform such strikes in Afghanistan.

The White House is reportedly open to the idea, which would loosen Obama-era restrictions on the CIA.

The Obama administration tightened rules on what the CIA was able to in Afghanistan and other countries in an effort to prevent civilian deaths. But the Trump administration wants to loosen those rules to more effectively target radical Islamic extremists.

