CIA responds to WikiLeaks document dump

The CIA on Wednesday pushed back against WikiLeaks’s release regarding the agency’s hacking programs, insisting it never acted unethically, unconstitutionally or illegally.



“It is CIA’s job to be innovative, cutting-edge, and the first line of defense in protecting this country from enemies abroad. America deserves nothing less,” the CIA said in a statement.

The agency said it would not comment on the authenticity of the tranche of documents describing hacking techniques, a European cyber operations hub and more. It did, however, claim that it would be on solid footing to have participated in the described activities.



The CIA said the real outrage should be that the documents were allegedly stolen from a secure network and released to the public.

Read more