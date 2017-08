Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

While Reuters tells us ESPN won’t use Robert Lee (ASIAN) because he was named after Robert E. Lee and is a doppelgänger for the Confederate General, Valerie Plame (former CIA) wants to buy Twitter so she can shut down Trump and conservatives. Then, Penn Jillette makes obsequious apologies to the gods of political correctness for a joke he made on Bill Maher’s Real Time (formerly Politically Incorrect).