CIA 'warned Spanish police of possible Barcelona attack'
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Catalan police were warned two months ago about a possible terrorist attack on Las Ramblas, Spanish media have reported.

The CIA told Los Mossos, the Catalonian regional police force, that Barcelona was a top target for jihadist terrorists as recently as June this year, El Peridoco, a local paper, reported on Friday.

“Two months ago the Central Intelligence Agency passed a notice to the Catalan autonomous police,” the paper said. “It even warned of the risk to Las Ramblas,” the pedestrian thoroughfare hit by an attack on Thursday.

The Telegraph could not immediately verify the report.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

SECOND terror attack in Spain

SECOND terror attack in Spain

World News
Comments
Barcelona attack van driver on the run

Barcelona attack van driver on the run

World News
Comments

U.S. says joint S.Korea war games not on the negotiating table

World News
Comments

Iraqi Kurdistan Gov’t Happy About Expanding Energy Partnership With Russia

World News
Comments

Russia’s Rosatom to build nuclear power plant in China

World News
Comments

Comments