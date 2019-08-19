CIA Whistleblower Warns: Federal Reserve Is ‘Out To Get President Trump’

The Federal Reserve has been using its central bank powers in an attempt to tank the economy to blame President Trump and manipulate the 2020 election outcome, according to CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp.

“He [Trump] has got the Fed shaking in their boots. When the Fed gags its board of directors and its members, that is not good,” Shipp said on “USA Watchdog” with Greg Hunter on Saturday.

“Something not good is going on. Perhaps they are bringing the interest rates down to zero. Perhaps it’s the fact we are entering into, not only U.S., but a global recession. So, they have put the lid on any comments coming out, and I think they have done it for a reason that is concerning…”

“Trump is at war with the Fed, and the Fed has put a lid on all its people. It’s a gag order to keep its people from talking about what the Fed plans to do,” he continued.

“I think it is tied to an upcoming global recession, and we may see quantitative easing (money printing) rates go to zero, and they don’t want the President or the public to know what they are about to do,” Shipp added.

The Fed’s attempts to ruin Trump are obvious given how it behaved during Obama’s presidency, such as its excessive money-printing policies and holding interest rates at 0% for most of Obama’s tenure.

“So, it is apparent the Fed waited until Trump was elected to start hammering and pounding on the economy, which apparently they did not want to do under Obama,” Shipp said. “Can you raise the suspicion that the Fed is against Trump or that the Fed is trying to take the credit for the economy away from Trump? I think that appears to be entirely possible…”

“Trump has said it exactly right, it’s a war between Trump and the Federal Reserve, which, of course, is not federal and it has no reserves…

Shipp said that Trump is aware of the Fed’s moves and is correctly planning to shift blame to the Fed for any economic correction or collapse because it is the progenitor of America’s boom/bust cycles.

“In my view, I think that Trump is convinced that the Fed is going to try to destroy the advances in the economy to make 2020 less possible for re-election and actually manipulate the political landscape,” Shipp said.

“I think Trump is clearly and wisely aware of what they are doing…I think Trump thinks the Fed is going to manipulate the 2020 election and make any recession look like Trump’s fault and not the Fed’s fault.”

“God bless Donald Trump because he is the first President to call out the Fed like he is doing,” Shipp added. “Trump has been right all along.”

Trump called out the “very selfish” Fed on Monday, saying they should lower interest rates back down because the dollar is so strong thats it’s actually weakening the global economy.

…..The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well. If that happened, our Economy would be even better, and the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced-good for everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones breaks down how Globalist banking forces are conspiring to create the illusion that along with populists, nationalists, and the policies they advocate comes financial ruin and collapse to convince populations that globalization is their salvation.