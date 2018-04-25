CIA will allow senators to review classified material on Haspel

The CIA will allow senators weighing the nomination of Gina Haspel to review some classified information related to her controversial undercover background following pressure from Democrats on Capitol Hill, the agency informed lawmakers on Tuesday.

The agency is also “actively working towards sharing additional information with the public to the greatest extent possible,” it said in a letter obtained by The Hill.

The letter provides no details about what episodes the agency will illuminate about Haspel, whose confirmation hearing to head the agency is scheduled for early May.

Her record has sparked a tense stand-off with Senate Democrats, thanks to her role in a particularly controversial episode in CIA history: a pair of brutal interrogations that took place at a black site prison known as “Cat’s Eye,” which she briefly ran.

