Cinderella's Fairy Godmother To Be Gay Black Man in New Live-Action Film

Sony’s upcoming live-action Cinderella film will feature a homosexual black male as the Fairy Godmother character in a modern take on the classic fairy tale.

According to LifeSite News, “Billy Porter, 50, has been known for his current role as Pray Tell in the FX ballroom drama Pose, as well as for the extravagant hats and dresses he wears. Due to be released in 2021, Sony’s version of the classic Cinderella tale has been billed as a modern story that features an orphan girl who finds true love with a prince despite years of enslavement by her wicked stepmother.”

Porter confirmed the news on Saturday during a panel discussion at the 20th annual New Yorker festival.

This is the latest example of Hollywood forcing “woke” culture down America’s throat at the expense of classic films.

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and a new film in the James Bond series are two recent examples.

