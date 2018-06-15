Citigroup to Pay $100 Million to Settle Probe

Citigroup Inc (C.N) agreed to pay $100 million (75.3 million pounds) to settle charges by most U.S. states that it defrauded government and nonprofit entities by manipulating Libor, an interest rate benchmark that underlies a wide range of consumer transactions.

The settlement with the third-largest U.S. bank was announced on Friday by New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood, whose office has led a probe by 41 states and Washington, D.C. of rate-rigging by several banks.

Citigroup did not admit or deny wrongdoing, and agreed to cooperate.

