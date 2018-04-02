Citing Tax Cuts, McDonald’s Serves Up Tuition Benefits for Employees

Fast-food icon McDonald’s will supersize its 3-year-old education benefits program for hundreds of thousands of employees.

McDonald’s Corp. will allocate $150 million over five years to its global Archways to Opportunity education program, tripling tits reach, the restaurant giant announced Thursday.

“This investment will provide almost 400,000 U.S. restaurant employees with accessibility to the program as the company will also lower eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment and drop weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours.”

McDonald’s is one of 472 companies, and counting, that have announced benefits such as pay raises, bonuses, utility rate cuts, or 401(k) hikes since Congress passed the tax cuts supported by President Donald Trump, according to Americans for Tax Reform.

