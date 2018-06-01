Citizen-Journalists Reveal Agenda Behind Mainstream Media

Watch our latest entires for the 2018 Infowars Reporter Contest below!

While we’re getting tons of great entries for our 2018 Reporter Contest, we’ve noticed that we’re getting quite a few that don’t meet our contest rules.

Please read the contest rules in full before you submit your video. If you do, you’ll have a HUGE advantage over your competition. Trust us!

Here’s the rules – CLICK HERE.

Multiple entries are encouraged.

Greg Reese

Volcano Rain Water

The Red Pill

Charles Bustamante

What’s Socially Acceptable in America Today

Samuel Honnold – SANTA FE TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING Revised

Samuel Honnold – Congressional Investigation Into US Olympic Team Revised

Samuel Honnold – Bear Hunt

Jadon Lucero

Censorship

Tell us what you think about these entries in the comments below.