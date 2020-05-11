VIDEO: "Say Chinese Virus" Banners Towed Over City of San Antonio in Defiance of 'Hate Speech' Law

Citizens are defying San Antonio’s new anti-free speech “hate crime” law by flying a counter-message across the Texas sky in open exercise of free speech as enshrined by the First Amendment.

As previously reported, San Antonio’s city council declared it was a “crime” to say the phrase “Chinese virus” in reference to the coronavirus, despite the fact that the virus originated from China.

In comparison, just about every other infectious disease has been named after the geographical region where it was first reported – and free speech is a protected right that shall not be infringed by any governmental entity.

Tune in 4pm Monday afternoon as Infowars reports on this explosion of censorship live from on-the-ground in San Antonio, Texas!

