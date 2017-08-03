City Council Considers Stance On Protecting Immigrants From Federal Agents

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Dozens of people filled the room where the Denver City Council met on Wednesday to consider taking a stance on protecting immigrants from federal agents. The safety committee passed the ordinance by a vote of 6-1.

This comes on the same day as Pres. Donald Trump endorsed the RAISE Act, an immigration bill aimed at reducing legal immigration overall, and give priority to English-speaking applicants.

RAISE stands for Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment. It’s a merit-based system that would reward immigrants who are educated and have job skills.

The debate focuses on whether a proposed ordinance, that offers protection for illegal immigrants, is within the scope of Denver’s legal authority.

