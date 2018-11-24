City of Boulder Slammed for Hosting Drag Queen Story Time

The City of Boulder, Colorado, received major backlash on Twitter after promoting a Drag Queen story time event held for children this month.

A tweet from the city last week claimed there was a “great turnout” for the event, hosted at the Boulder public library.

Great turnout of families at Drag Queen Storytime at @boulderlibrary this morning pic.twitter.com/J8Qmc3fJBZ — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) November 19, 2018

Commentators on Twitter slammed the city government for promoting and hosting the event, which many deemed inappropriate for young children.

“[W]hy is the city promoting this? I don’t care what people want to do in their lives but the fact that the government is putting on and promoting this is disturbing,” wrote We Are Change’s Luke Rudowski.

As of writing the tweet had received 380 likes, 278 retweets, and 1.9K comments, a ratio suggesting the tweet missed its mark.

There is no reason for this. This is inappropriate indoctrination for kids way too young. https://t.co/BPR134bgHv — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 23, 2018

why is the city promoting this? I don't care what people want to do in their lives but the fact that the government is putting on and promoting this is disturbing. — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 22, 2018

Not even remotely appropriate for children. — SuzieMac ❌ (@SuzieMac15) November 24, 2018

Be sure to join them next week for Sex Worker Career Day! — Bryan Smart (@BryanSmart) November 22, 2018

Why. — Reggie Dunlop (@sgtbuzzcut) November 23, 2018

Colorado is a state that will not get my tourist money. — peter (@peter24210275) November 24, 2018

What is the purpose of having a "Drag Queen Storytime?" Why isn't it just storytime? — UK (@UKfan_1986) November 24, 2018

This is disturbing — Valentino Meras (@Rasa_libre) November 23, 2018

One person hit back at the outrage, claiming critics were being too “narrow minded.”

Thank the universe that most of narrow minded responses have not been from Bouldrites. I’d like to think we were all better for the diversity that surrounds us. — Wendy Hepworth (@wendyverse) November 23, 2018

The event comes on the heels of another controversy in Boulder last week, in which a parent raised concerns about a “trans awareness event” hosted at a public school where children as young as five would be shown videos from the Queer Kids Stuff YouTube channel, in addition to a pro-trans performance from the Phoenix Trans Community Choir.

