Civil Unrest Levels Rise Exponentially

The globe is exploding with mass unrest as the truth is squandered and corruption is celebrated.

The BIG LIE becomes the norm amongst a media industry infested with the disease of propaganda while the Executive office is slandered countless times.

Our president’s character and reputation are being destroyed in the name of political carnage.

Meanwhile, Antifa, the children of the Weather Underground and the spawn of fascistic totalitarianism, renew their threats to attack innocent Americans.

The exponential explosion of unrest is only beginning.

