Civility? New York Times Publishes Trump Assassination Short Story

The New York Times published a fictional short story in which Donald Trump gets assassinated before pushing the media narrative that Trump needs to tone down his rhetoric the very next day.

The story, entitled How It Ends, was written by author Zoë Sharp.

The plot is that a Russian agent attempts to murder Trump, but his gun misfires. A Secret Service agent then presents the Russian with his Glock before saying, “Here, use mine.”

The implication is that Trump is so reviled that his own staff wants to kill him.

Following its publication of the story, the New York Times joined the rest of the media in condemning Trump for his rhetoric and all but blaming the president for this week’s wave of attempted mail bombings, prompting criticism on Twitter.

“Nice timing. Ricin, Pipe bombs, and assassinations, oh my. Enjoy the inevitable fallout. God I hope this murder porn doesn’t inspire any further political violence,” said one respondent.

The Clarion Project’s Alex VanNess perfectly summarized the rampant hypocrisy on show.

“Yesterday: New York Times: Be sure to read the story we published depicting Trump getting assassinated.

“Today: New York Times: We need to have a serious conversation about Trump’s rhetoric.”

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

