Claim: Mueller Actually Going After Clintons?

There’s interesting speculation that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is actually gearing up to investigate the Clintons, and his “Russian collusion” probe is a ruse.

The theories behind Mueller’s true role gained steamed on 4Chan and Twitter, where it was pointed out that the special counsel has been strangely silent during the entire investigation and has packed his staff with experts in organized crime rings and terrorism – not foreign relations and election fraud.

There's a good chance that Mueller will be used to prosecute Hillary, not Trump. Look closer, past the theatrics; it all makes sense. pic.twitter.com/OF3neihC0D — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) July 25, 2017

Of course, this speculation could easily be wrong and Mueller really is just leading a witch hunt into Trump. For one thing, at least five of Mueller’s staff members have donated to Democratic campaigns, including Jeannie Rhee who formerly represented the Clinton Foundation.

That said, the Clintons do have a pattern of alienating former associates – and those who felt mistreated might also be motivated to distance themselves from the Clinton crime network – and could be seeking immunity.

Mueller’s staff includes Andrew Weissman, who prosecuted the Genovese, Colombo, and Gambino crime families, and Zainab Ahmad, a noted counterterrorism expert who also dealt with transnational crime rings.

Even more interesting, Peter Strzok, who was a leading member of the FBI’s Emailgate investigation into Clinton, is also on board as well as Lisa Page, who is an expert in money laundering and organized crime.

It’s as if Mueller “is getting staffed up to go after an international crime ring with financial ties to terrorist organizations,” reports The Conservative Explorer.

“[Mueller’s team] is an absolutely terrifying group of legal veterans and workhorses with specializations in virtually every aspect of law that might be used against a criminal organization, though with notably few mentions of anyone specialized in election law or in prosecuting or investigating interactions with foreign governments, with an exception or two.”

As Infowars reported last July, the Clinton Foundation is a “massive spider web of connections and money laundering implicating hundreds of high-level people” across the globe, according to a source who was reportedly involved in Emailgate, and Mueller’s team does seems more tailored for taking down an international crime ring than probing election interference.

If the probe is focused on Trump’s alleged “collusion” with the Russian government to hijack the presidential election, as the mainstream media claims, then why didn’t Mueller hire more election experts?

And that brings up an interesting point: everything Mueller is supposedly “doing” is reported second-hand by the mainstream media, because, as previously mentioned, the special counsel has been oddly silent.

“The important question is why does a team assembled under the mandate to investigate foreign influence in the 2016 elections seem to be less of a panel of election law experts and more of a legal hit team assembled to tear to pieces an international crime ring stuffed to the brim with expertise in financial, corruption, terrorism, and white collar crimes?” The Conservative Explorer asked.

Despite constant coverage from the mainstream media, there’s no hard proof linking Trump directly to organized, criminal wrongdoing, but that’s not the case for Hillary Clinton – in fact, her numerous scandals involving Russia, Haiti and the Middle East came out during the presidential race.

Furthermore, President Trump is a fan of The Art of War, and he’s quoted Sun Tzu at least eight times on social media:

"The Supreme Art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting." — Sun Tzu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2012

If true, the speculation would fit right into Sun Tzu’s tactics.

