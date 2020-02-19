Claim: Obama Ordered FBI Investigation At Behest Of George Soros

Harvard Law School professor emeritus, Alan Dershowitz has claimed that former President Obama asked the FBI to investigate someone because George Soros asked him to.

“President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his,” Dershowitz told Breitbart News.

The constitutional scholar said that he could not name the individual in question because there is an upcoming lawsuit regarding the matter.

“We’ve seen this kind of White House influence on the Justice Department virtually in every Justice Department,” Dershowitz said, adding “The difference is this president is much more overt about it. He tweets about it. President Obama whispered to the Justice Department about it.”

“I don’t think these 1,000 former Justice Department officials would pass the shoe-on-the-other-foot test. Maybe some of them would, but a good many of them wouldn’t.” he also urged.

“I have in my possession the actual 302 form [FBI record of an interview], which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out.” Dershowitz continued.

“There was a lot of White House control of the Justice Department during the Kennedy administration and I don’t think we saw very many liberal professors arguing against that.” Dershowitz also stated.

Critics immediately claimed that Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, invented the ‘conspiracy theory’ as a way of defending Trump’s increased activity in the ongoing Roger Stone case, and his reported requests for more investigations of the Bidens.

Others warned that by disclosing the information, Dershowitz is putting himself in danger:

Meanwhile, it seems that Soros himself is hell bent on having Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ‘removed’ because he believes the tech head is in bed with Trump.

