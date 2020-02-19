Claim: Obama Ordered FBI Investigation At Behest Of George Soros

Harvard Law School professor emeritus, Alan Dershowitz has claimed that former President Obama asked the FBI to investigate someone because George Soros asked him to.

“President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his,” Dershowitz told Breitbart News.

The constitutional scholar said that he could not name the individual in question because there is an upcoming lawsuit regarding the matter.

“We’ve seen this kind of White House influence on the Justice Department virtually in every Justice Department,” Dershowitz said, adding “The difference is this president is much more overt about it. He tweets about it. President Obama whispered to the Justice Department about it.”

“I don’t think these 1,000 former Justice Department officials would pass the shoe-on-the-other-foot test. Maybe some of them would, but a good many of them wouldn’t.” he also urged.

“I have in my possession the actual 302 form [FBI record of an interview], which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out.” Dershowitz continued.

“There was a lot of White House control of the Justice Department during the Kennedy administration and I don’t think we saw very many liberal professors arguing against that.” Dershowitz also stated.

Critics immediately claimed that Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, invented the ‘conspiracy theory’ as a way of defending Trump’s increased activity in the ongoing Roger Stone case, and his reported requests for more investigations of the Bidens.

Oh Goodie , another never ending conspiracy about Obama. THIS is the one that is gonna put him in Guitmo . You gotta listen to Sirius cause that is the only place to get the REAL DEAL evidence😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 — Lisa Grande (@LisaGrande13) February 18, 2020

@AlanDersh Now you to, Alex Jones info war. Com — M D (@TheMDEffect) February 18, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣this is hilarious all the alt-right inventing the news are here.

I can't believe how much hatred they have because they can't accomplish what Obama accomplished and is black.

Amazing how many uneducated white people can't get over Obama's educated blackness. — My hero 👈 Alice Paul (@gr8astro) February 18, 2020

Did he have his underwear on when he said it? That’s a tell. He also said if trump does it it’s in the national interest — CarpenterMan Human scum (@CarpenterMan123) February 17, 2020

Others warned that by disclosing the information, Dershowitz is putting himself in danger:

I hope Mr. Dershowitz is on suicided watch — Wondered Woman 🇺🇸 🔞 (@Jasmine_Jewels) February 18, 2020

@AlanDersh Alan, you better stay away from airplanes, trains, aspirin bottles and hire 10 times more armed security also 5ft beds with 100 thread count sheets #Epsteindidntkillhimself — Gina🇺🇸♥️ (@Ginawmson) February 17, 2020

Mr Dershowitz needs to be protected!!! Do not trust parties involved!!! — Deb Boothe (@boodeb7653) February 17, 2020

Spill the beans @AlanDersh or you may end up not able to. — Rebecca Text TRUMP 88022 (@wepray4potus) February 17, 2020

It was probably @realDonaldTrump Soros wanted investigated. It would be prudent to immediately make a HUGH public announcement that you are not suicidal @AlanDersh !! #cdnpoli — AnnWillis (@AnnWill24691674) February 17, 2020

GET PROTECTION DERSHOWITZ, you know what they can do !! — Jeanette Amour (@Jeaneamour) February 17, 2020

Meanwhile, it seems that Soros himself is hell bent on having Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ‘removed’ because he believes the tech head is in bed with Trump.

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!