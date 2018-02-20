Clarence Thomas Rips Court's Decision Not to Hear Case Challenging Controversial Gun Law

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the high court after the justices denied a petition to hear a case challenging a California law requiring a 10-day waiting period for gun sales, saying the Second Amendment is a “disfavored right” and the Supreme Court’s “constitutional orphan.”

The case challenged the constitutionality of California’s “cooling-off period,” which requires gun purchasers wait 10 days before they can bring their firearm home.

The waiting period applies to those who already have a concealed-carry license in the state and who have firearms registered.

