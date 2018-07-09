Clarence Thomas' Wife Defends Jim Jordan Over Sex Abuse Claims: 'He Threatens The Elite'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has become the target of a smear campaign over his time as a college wrestling coach because he represents a threat to the establishment, according to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“Jim Jordan is under attack, with false accusations, because he threatens the elite,” Virginia Thomas claimed on Facebook on Monday.

Included in her post was a FOX interview Jordan denying allegations he was aware of sex abuse during his time as assistant wrestling coach for Ohio State University.

“It’s false. I never saw, I never heard of, was never told about any type of abuse,” Jordan told host Bret Baier on Friday.

“If I had been, I would have dealt with it, our coaching staff would have dealt with it. These were our student athletes – a good coach puts the interest of his student athletes first. We would have dealt with it if we had known about anything that had happened.”

But why does Jordan “threaten the elite?”

It’s due to his investigative role on the House Judiciary Committee, where he grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray, IG Inspector Michael Horowitz, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over FBI and DoJ wrongdoing pertaining to both Hillary Clinton’s email probe and the phony Russian collusion investigation.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) even cited Jordan as one of the “four horsemen of this Apocalypse” for his active role in getting to the truth of how the Deep State protected Clinton from indictment and how it launched the Russia witch hunt against Donald Trump for political purposes.