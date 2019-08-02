Clashes Erupt Between Indian, Pakistan Amid Jet Activities

Tensions between India and Pakistan seem to be gradually ratcheting up along the Line of Control, with jet activities being reported on Friday on both sides of the de facto border.

As per a report, the armed forces of the two nuclear-armed nations have been engaged in heavy gunfire in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district. It is taking place in the Hajipeer sector of Uri.

“Heavy firing has started in the area which has created panic in Churanda, Silikote, Tilawari, Sadpora and other villages living along the border,” a local official said.

Amid fresh shelling and fuel tanker jet activities, the Srinagar Airport Authority has called a meeting of the Special Airport Security Committee after a security advisory issued by Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Members of all the airlines attended the special meet.

Nevertheless, in the morning, the Indian government put its air force and army on high operational alert.

Tensions skyrocket between the two nuclear countries as India has bombed Pakistan and Pakistan vows to retaliate.

The Indian news agency ANI, citing unnamed sources, said that the Indian Air Force operations in Jammu and Kashmir are part of “normal activity”. Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft are also operating from airbases inside the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat in Islamabad over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) for a third consecutive day.

Pakistan also evacuated around 50 Chinese nationals who were working on a dam project along the confluence of the Neelum and Jhelum rivers due to heavy shelling.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed countries, India and Pakistan, worsened after a 14 February terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy in Kashmir in which over 40 servicemen were killed. The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Later in February, India carried out an airstrike in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, targeting what it said was a training camp belonging to the terrorist group.

The Kashmir region has been fought over by India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947.

