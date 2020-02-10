Clean House: Trump Fires 70 Obama Holdovers From National Security Council

President Trump has reportedly removed over 70 Obama-era holdovers from his staff, including the National Security Council.

The purge comes after Trump fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother from the NSC on Friday, along with former Ambassador to Ukraine Gordon Sondland, for their “insubordinate” roles as “witnesses” in the Democrat impeachment campaign that failed last week.

From the Washington Examiner:

President Trump is making good on his promises to “drain the swamp” and cut Obama-era holdovers from his staffs, especially the critical and recently controversial National Security Council.

Officials confirmed that Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien have cut 70 positions inherited from former President Barack Obama, who had fattened the staff to 200.

Many were loaners from other agencies and have been sent back. Others left government work.

NSC Senior Director for Strategic Communications John Ullyot said the Trump administration will likely remove even more staff.

“This month, we will complete the right-sizing goal Ambassador O’Brien outlined in October, and in fact, may exceed that target by drawing down even more positions,” said Ullyot.

Vindman had testified to the House Intelligence Committee in November that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, but Trump released the transcripts of his phone call with Zelensky which discredited Vindman’s accusations.

“Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about ‘Lt. Col.’ Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was,” Trump tweeted last week.

“Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, ‘OUT’.”

….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

The National Security Council has to clear books from former officials. Guess who reviewed John Bolton’s book — the twin brother of Alexander Vindman — “it’s Lt Colonel Vindman” to you! And Ron Paul in 1998 on what Bill Clinton SHOULD have been impeached for but wasn’t.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!