"Cleanup on Aisle 10!": Gross Photo Shows Homeless Man Defecating Inside San Fran Grocery Store

A disgusting photo out of San Francisco, California, caught a homeless man using a grocery store aisle as a port-a-potty.

The photo, which emerged Sunday morning, was taken inside the Safeway supermarket on Marina boulevard.



A caption from a San Francisco journalist accompanying the tweet claimed the man was “on drugs taking a poo in aisle 10.”

“Why is this okay?” asked the journalist who tweeted the photo, Deborah Kan.

The photo represents a bleak glimpse at the homeless crisis facing San Francisco and, more specifically, its excrement crisis – despite spending millions of taxpayer dollars on cleaning projects and adding “pit stop” public toilets throughout the city.

