"Clear Evidence" Cell Phones Cause Cancer

Image Credits: Unsplash/Pixabay.

There is now ‘clear evidence’ that cell phone radiation can cause cancers of the heart, brain and adrenal glands, a landmark National Institutes of Health (NIH) study warns.

A final report, released today, confirms the preliminary findings that were released in 2016 after scientists were alarmed by early indications that cell radiation may be carcinogenic.

Although the tests were done on rodents at levels much higher than humans are currently exposed to, the link between cell phones and cancer in male rats was undeniable.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

"Tennis Elbow" Treatments Almost Useless

“Tennis Elbow” Treatments Almost Useless

Health
Comments
Internet Addicts Suffer When WiFi Fails

Internet Addicts Suffer When WiFi Fails

Health
Comments

Giving Antibiotics to Toddlers Boosts Obesity Chances

Health
Comments

Certain Depression “Untreatable” by SSRIs

Health
Comments

Inflammation Keeps You Up at Night – Study

Health
Comments

Comments