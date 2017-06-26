'Clear Victory for National Security': Trump Celebrates Supreme Court Travel Ban Ruling

The Trump administration is lauding the Supreme Court’s recent decision approving parts of his executive order banning travel from six terror-prone nations.

Very grateful for the 9-O decision from the U. S. Supreme Court. We must keep America SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

“Today’s unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security. It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective,” the Trump team wrote in a statement Monday.

“As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm. I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive.”

“My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today’s ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation’s homeland. I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.”

On Monday, the nation’s highest court ruled the ban could prohibit entry from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen unless there’s a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

“All other foreign nationals are subject to the provisions of [the executive order],” the court wrote.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also claimed the court’s ruling as a victory for the separation of powers.

“We have seen far too often in recent months that the threat to our national security is real and becoming increasingly dangerous,” Sessions stated.

“Groups like ISIS and al Qaeda seek to sow chaos and destruction in our country, and often operate from war-torn and failed countries while leading their global terror network. It is crucial that we properly vet those seeking to come to America from these locations, and failing to do so puts us all in danger.”

Democrats on the other hand viewed the court’s decision as an attack on the First Amendment.

“Donald Trump’s Muslim ban is an unconstitutional and un-American assault on our country’s foundation of religious freedom,” said DNC chairman Tom Perez.

“As a nation, our diversity is our greatest strength, and we cannot allow such prejudice to shut the doors of progress. Democrats will continue to fight this hatred every step of the way.”

The Trump administration has said the ban will go into effect 72 hours after the court’s announcement.

The court will look at further travel ban arguments in October.