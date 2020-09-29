Click Here To Watch Trump VS Biden Presidential Debate

Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer break down tonight’s first LIVE presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden at 8PM CST. Special guests DeAnna Lorraine, Robert Barnes, Paul Joseph Watson and more will deliver give their take on the debate and its aftermath. Tune in to get the analysis and commentary you won’t find anywhere else!

No drug test, no ear piece check, and breaks every 30 minutes for Joe Biden?

