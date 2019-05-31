Climate Change Activists Vow to Disrupt Heathrow Airport With Drones

Image Credits: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion are considering using drones to shut London’s Heathrow Airport this summer in a campaign against plans to build a third runway at Europe’s busiest airport, the group said on Thursday.

This would mark a significant escalation by Extinction Rebellion, which mobilized thousands of people in a peaceful civil disobedience campaign that brought parts of central London to a standstill in April.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

In a statement, the group claimed: ‘On June 18, we plan to carry out nonviolent direct action to ensure Heathrow Authorities close the airport for the day, to create a “pause” in recognition of the genocidal impact of high carbon activities, such as flying, upon the natural world.

