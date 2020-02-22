Clint Eastwood Backs Mike Bloomberg for President

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, libertarian superstar Clint Eastwood said he’s backing Mike Bloomberg over Donald Trump.

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” said the two-time Best Director winner who famously endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012.

In a word, he’s uncomfortable with Trump’s temperament. He explained it this way…

As for the domestic political scene, Mr. Eastwood seems disheartened. “The politics has gotten so ornery,” he says, hunching his shoulders in resignation. He approves of “certain things that Trump’s done” but wishes the president would act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.” As he drives me back to my hotel, he expresses an affinity for another former mayor: “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.”

So how do you square a libertarian like Eastwood backing a fascist nanny-stater like Bloomberg.

Well, here’s the thing… Deep down inside, the American people have a lot of faith in the American System. Let me explain…

In their infinite wisdom, the Founding Fathers created a system of government that makes change practically impossible. The president is not a dictator; he can only suggest laws to the legislature. The legislature can be vetoed by the president. The president and the legislature can both be overruled by the judiciary.

This was deliberate on the part of our Founders, who understood stability is the key to a lasting democracy.

Even people who don’t understand how the Constitution works instinctually understand that our government is stable because — well, the government is stable. We don’t have revolutions. Politicians roll in and out. Change is incremental.

This gives Eastwood the confidence to back the Tiny Tyrant, the luxury to look at something other than Bloomberg’s rabidly anti-libertarian background — and in this particular case, Clint is looking at temperament.

