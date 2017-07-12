Clint Eastwood Casts Real-Life Heroes in Next Film ‘The 15:17 to Paris’

In an unconventional move, Clint Eastwood has tapped Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone to play themselves in his next movie, “The 15:17 to Paris.” The film will tell the story of the three Americans who stopped a terrorist on a train bound for Paris.

Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, and Ray Corasani will also join the real-life heroes in the film. Paul-Mikel Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisa, Cole Eichenberger, and William Jennings, who will play younger versions of the Sadler, Skarlatos and Stone.

The casting move is similar to Eastwood’s “Gran Torino,” which featured an almost unknown cast outside of Eastwood, who also starred in the movie.

Following the news that this would be his follow-up to the box office hit “Sully,” Eastwood began a wide-ranging search for the actors who would portray the three Americans. It seemed the studio and Eastwood had their choices but at the eleventh hour have decided to have Sadler, Skarlatos and Stone portray themselves.

