Clinton Ally McAuliffe: Trump Must Be Impeached for 'Bear Hugging' Putin

Congress should look into impeachment of President Donald Trump because of the way he comported himself last month in the summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and how his is “bear hugging” him, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., said Sunday.

“If President Clinton or President Obama had gone to Helsinki and done what President Trump had done, you would already have impeachment hearings going on,” McAuliffe told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This president went over, with Putin, who is our sworn enemy . . . what he has done all over the globe, this is not our friend; he is not our ally.

“Russia’s economy is smaller than Italy. They are our 30th trading partner. Why is [Trump] over there elevating this country and this president to a level of a super power, which they are not.”

Read more