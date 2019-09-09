‘Clinton Body Count’ Autocomplete Suggestion Returns to Google Amid Antitrust Probes

Google quietly “fixed” its autocomplete search suggestion function for users trying to find information regarding “Clinton Body Count,” a term used to refer to people believed to have met untimely deaths at the hands of the Clintons.

On Monday, Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies announced “Clinton body count” now appears as a search suggestion, on the heels of 50 new antitrust probes accusing the company of monopolistic practices.

** BREAKING NEWS **@Google reverses censorship of "clinton body count", restoring this auto-complete feature for search. The search auto complete was a main focus of @DrREpstein's research into Google's election meddling to favor Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/AEWqxXQYhN — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) September 9, 2019

“Breaking News,” Vorhies announced, “@Google reverses censorship of ‘clinton body count’, restoring this auto-complete feature for search.”

“The search auto complete was a main focus of @DrREpstein’s research into Google’s election meddling to favor Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election,” he added, referring to researcher Dr. Robert Epstein’s recent study claiming Google showed bias in favor of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

“I looked at politically oriented searches that these people were conducting on Google, Bing and Yahoo,” Dr. Epstein recently told Fox News talk show host Mark Levin. “I was able to preserve more than 13,000 searches and 98,000 web pages, and I found very dramatic bias in Google’s search results… favoring Hillary Clinton — whom I supported strongly.”

During the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, users noticed the Google search engine was manipulating suggestions to keep “Clinton Body Count” hidden, directing users instead to auto body repair shops with Clinton in the title.

The “bug” was most noticeable when compared to autocomplete suggestions from other search engines like Yahoo and Bing.

During the same timeframe, users additionally noticed Google was also hiding search suggestions concerning Hillary Clinton’s health, which came under question after she was seen suffering numerous major coughing fits at campaign rallies.

Google has helpfully censored questions about Hillary's health. #HillaryClintonSearchTerms pic.twitter.com/qzDRZgNUMh — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 27, 2016

