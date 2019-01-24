Clinton Campaign Relied on Former Spy’s Web of Connections to Frame Trump

Information paid for by the Clinton campaign targeting Donald Trump made its way to the highest levels of the FBI and the State Department using a sophisticated strategy relying on the personal connections of hired operatives.

At the center of the multi-pronged strategy to disseminate information were Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and former British MI6 spy Christopher Steele. The operation was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Simpson and Steele not only used their contacts at the FBI to feed information directly to the bureau, but also used their contacts within other agencies to create additional channels into the FBI. They also utilized their media connections to create an external distribution channel for the unverified material against Trump and his campaign.

