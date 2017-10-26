Clinton campaign spokesman admits Hillary ‘may have known’ about dossier

When given the opportunity to distance Hillary Clinton from the bombshell revelation that her campaign paid for the salacious dossier smearing Donald Trump, former campaign spokesman Brian Fallon punted.

“I don’t know,” he told CNN.

“Just to be clear, Brian, you have said previously in the last 24 hours you don’t believe Hillary Clinton knew about this?” Poppy Harlow asked, referring to the Washington Post report than the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded research intended to harm Trump.

“Oh, I don’t know, I haven’t asked, I haven’t spoken to her,” Fallon said.

“You don’t know .. okay, thank you for clarifying,” Harlow responded.

“Shouldn’t she know, shouldn’t you, someone so high up in the campaign be informed of this?” she asked.

“Well, I mean, she may have known, but the degree of exactly what she knew is, is, is beyond my knowledge,” Fallon said, seemingly fumbling for words.

He went onto to say Hillary “may or may not have known” about the people and companies involved.

