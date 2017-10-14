Clinton Dismisses Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Her Husband as Already ‘Litigated’

Hillary Clinton on Friday dismissed claims of sexual misconduct made against her husband Bill Clinton as “litigated” and “clearly in the past” while panning Donald Trump as an admitted “sexual assaulter.”

The issue arose during an interview with the BBC, where Clinton addressed the sexual abuse and harassment claims being made against Harvey Weinstein, a longtime Democratic bundler and donor, the Daily Caller reported .

“I was shocked and appalled … It was just disgusting and the stories that have come out are heartbreaking,” Clinton said. “And I really commend the women who have been willing to step forward now and tell their stories.”

Clinton added it was important to not just focus on him but also recognize such behavior wasn’t acceptable anywhere.

