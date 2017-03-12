Clinton Fired 93 US Attorneys in One Day, Trump Only 46

Former President Bill Clinton asked 93 politically-appointed U.S. attorneys to resign as he entered office in 1993, which didn’t prompt as much media outrage as when President Trump did it.

“Attorney General Janet Reno today demanded the prompt resignation of all U.S. attorneys, leading the federal prosecutor in the District of Columbia to suggest that the order could be tied to his long-running investigation of Representative Dan Rostenkowski, a crucial ally of President Clinton,” reported the New York Times in March 24, 1993. “All 93 US attorneys knew they would be asked to step down, since all are Republican holdovers, and 16 have resigned so far.”

“But the process generally takes much longer and had usually been carried out without the involvement of the Attorney General.”

Later on, in 2007, Fox News brought up the Clinton firings in response to media outrage over the Bush administration considering doing the same thing.

“The only sitting U.S. attorney Clinton did not cashier was Michael Chertoff, [who later became] the Bush Homeland Security Secretary,” reported Fox News in 2007. “At the time Chertoff was U.S. attorney in New Jersey and then Democratic Senator Bill Bradley of New Jersey intervened to save Chertoff’s job.”

“By the way, the mass Clinton firings generated some news stories, some complaints from Republicans in Congress, but no Congressional investigations, and not a word from Chuck Schumer.”

And likewise, the media is outraged at Trump for doing the exact same thing Clinton did, although Trump only asked 46 to resign.

“A law enforcement source charged that ‘this could not have been handled any worse’ because there was little warning,” reported CNN. “Many prosecutors found out through media reports that they had to resign today.”

CNN mentioned the Clinton firings, but near the bottom of a lengthy article – and they whitewashed the circumstances!

“Administrations have the right to replace and nominate US attorneys. President Bill Clinton, for instance, dismissed dozens of US attorneys in his first year of office,” CNN continued.

Dozens of US attorneys? That’s an understatement, according to the New York Times article from 1993.

