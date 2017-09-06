Clinton Foundation Faces International Criminal Investigations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Charles Ortel, the noted Wall Street financial analyst who has charged the Clintons with running the Clinton Foundation as a vast international criminal conspiracy, has produced new research, suggesting the Clintons could face the possibility of international investigations over their administration of UNITAID funds.

Ortel has previously argued the story of the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI)/UNITAID scam is one of the most poignant alleged Clinton Foundation abuses demonstrating how the Clintons used their tax-exempt foundation to conduct a “reverse Robin Hood,” robbing the average air traveler in France to benefit the rich, namely themselves, at the expense of short-changing those inflicted by HIV/AIDS from treatment that the World Health Organization had promised the international community represented would be delivered honestly.

Ortel explained to Infowars.com that the Clinton fraud with UNITAID could lead to criminal investigations in countries including France and Great Britain, even if the U.S. Justice Department continues to decline any serious criminal investigations into Clinton Foundation activities.

To get an idea of the magnitude of the fraud possible, consider that the levy imposed on airline tickets by the French government alone, according to records published by the French Civil Aviation Authority, has collected more than $1 billion euros in the approximately six years since the UNITAID program was launched in 2006 through Jan. 23, 2013.

“The air ticket levy, a predictable and robust source of revenue, contributes to the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, diseases that cause more than 4 million deaths every year,” UNITAID, the principal beneficiary of this levy, said in January 2013, when congratulating France “for its pivotal role and leadership in innovative financing for development.

UNITAID documents that 60.8 percent of all UNITAID contributions from 2006-2012 have come from France.

Ortel explained to Infowars.com that a French government investigation in 2011 concluded that UNITAID had sent approximately $450 million to CHAI by Dec. 31, 2009.

Ortel pointed out that a major problem for the Clintons was that neither CHAI nor the Clinton Foundation had received proper authorization from U.S. government or foreign government authorities to operate as an international charity accepting donations in the U.S. and abroad to combat HIV/AIDS.

“UNITAID was organized with the understanding that around 50% of initial grants would be routed through Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative, Inc. and/or the Clinton Foundation to ‘fight HIV/AIDS internationally,’” Ortel pointed out.

“The problem is that regulatory filings prove the Clintons had merged CHAI out of legal existence on December 31, 2005, before UNITAID was organized on Sept. 19, 2006, and the second entity, the Clinton Foundation, never had lawful power from the IRS to do anything other than serve as Presidential archive and research facility in Arkansas,” he continued.

“Then, on Dec. 31, 2009, while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State and Lois Lerner was denying and/or delaying tax deferred status to conservative and libertarian groups applying for 501(c)(3) status, the Clintons filed a false and misleading application with the IRS under penalties of perjury naming Bill Clinton as chairman and trustee for a new charity, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (New CHAI),” Ortel argued. “In signing this application Bill Clinton failed to disclose that he was a convicted felon, forced to surrender licenses to practice law in Arkansas, as well as before the U.S. Supreme Court, for lying under oath and obstructing justice in a sexual harassment case brought by Paula Jones.”

“This false application (creating New CHAI) was riddled with lies and omitted key facts, but was swiftly approved by Lerner’s division of the IRS on 15 March 2010,” he added.

Ortel also pointed out that during 2007, as then Prime Minister Tony Blair was leaving office, the United Kingdom government made a commitment of up to £1 billion over 20 years.

“I give you this background, to show that a conspiracy has long existed to cover up a plan wherein governments make vast donations to leaky charities and these leaky charities either divert or temporarily let politicians avail themselves of massive sums either for personal or for political uses.”

Ortel’s analysis concluded that in no year from 2006 through 2013, do the numbers UNITAID records sending CHAI agree with the amounts the Clinton Foundation financial reports say CHAI received from UNITAID.

Some years the amounts UNITAID says were sent CHAI are more than Clinton Foundation financial reports say CHAI received from UNITAID, such as in 2008 and 2010.

Ortel argues that these discrepancies, between the amounts UNITAID sent CHAI and the amounts CHAI records having received from UNITAID, would not have been possible had the independent auditors to Clinton Foundation, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, conducted a thorough financial audit that involved reconciling all CHAI-recorded receipt of funds with the UNITAID audited financial records detailing the amount of funds UNITAID sent to CHAI.

The records also show that while skimming tens of millions of dollars from U.N. levies imposed on airline travelers, CHAI worked closely with Ranbaxy a pharmaceutical company in India, to distribute “drastically substandard” generic antiretroviral drugs to Third World countries that had no chance of helping HIV/AIDs patients

On May 15, 2013, investigative reporter Katherine Eban published an important article in Fortune Magazine, entitled “Dirty Medicine,” in which she detailed the criminal fraud in which Ranbaxy manufactured for CHAI substandard and otherwise defective HIV/AIDS medicines.

On May 13, 2013, in what developed as a global pharmaceutical scandal, Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to seven federal criminal counts of selling adulterated drugs with an intent to defraud, failing to report that its drugs didn’t meet specifications, and making intentionally false statements to the government.

In pleading guilty, Ranbaxy also agreed to pay $500 million in fines, forfeitures, and penalties, the most ever levied against a generic-drug company.