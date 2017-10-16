Clinton Foundation To Keep Harvey Weinstein's $250,000 Donation

Image Credits: Getty.

The Clinton Foundation will not return as much as $250,000 in donations from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein following the accusations of sexual harassment and rape.

The foundation said Monday that donations, ranging from $100,000 to $250,000, have already been spent on projects, according to a statement provided to Fox News.

“We are a charity. Donations, these included, have been spent fighting childhood obesity and HIV/AIDS, combatting climate change, and empowering girls and women, and we have no plans to return them,” a Clinton Foundation spokesperson said.

The move to keep the money was expected following tweets from the foundation’s spokesman Craig Minassian.

