Clinton Foundation to Keep Harvey Weinstein's $250,000 Donation

The Clinton Foundation will not return as much as $250,000 in donations from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein following the accusations of sexual harassment and rape.

The foundation said Sunday that donations, ranging from $100,000 to $250,000, have already been spent on projects, The Daily Mail reported.

The move to keep the money was expected following tweets from the foundation’s spokesman Craig Minassian.

Suggesting @ClintonFdn return funds from our 330,000+ donors ignores the fact that donations have been used to help people across the world. https://t.co/dBXNZwAkWS — Craig Minassian (@MinassianMedia) October 14, 2017

