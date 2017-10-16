Clinton Foundation to Keep Harvey Weinstein's $250,000 Donation

Image Credits: Lorie Shaull / Wiki.

The Clinton Foundation will not return as much as $250,000 in donations from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein following the accusations of sexual harassment and rape.

The foundation said Sunday that donations, ranging from $100,000 to $250,000, have already been spent on projects, The Daily Mail reported.

The move to keep the money was expected following tweets from the foundation’s spokesman Craig Minassian.

