Clinton Hasn't Ruled Out 2020 - Waiting For Mueller Report Before Decision

Less than 24 hours after Hillary Clinton appeared on camera and ruled out running for president in 2020, sources have claimed the Democrat was surprised her announcement was taken at face value.

The former presidential candidate confirmed it for the first time in an interview with News12 Westchester on Monday night that she would not be launching a presidential bid for 2020.

‘I’m not running,’ she said.

But sources told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Tuesday night that Clinton was surprised by the reaction to her interview and she was waiting to see Robert Mueller’s Russia report before deciding.

Read more



The Democratic party has lurched further left than ever before in American history leading to a civil war within the leadership.