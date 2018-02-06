Clinton: I Intend to ‘Remain on the Front Lines of Democracy’

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Monday that she intends to continue fighting for women’s rights and to “remain on the front lines of democracy,” despite her 2016 election loss to President Donald Trump.

“Advancing the rights, opportunities, and full participation of women and girls is the great unfinished business of the 21st century,” Clinton told students at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. “I intend to keep fighting to pursue this agenda and remain on the front lines of democracy.”

Clinton appeared at the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security to give a speech, participate in a panel discussion, and present the 2018 Hillary Rodham Clinton awards to individuals who advance women’s role in creating a more peaceful and secure world.

The former secretary of state presented the human rights awards to Nadia Murad, a former Islamic State captive, and Wai Wai Nu, a Rohingya activist and former political prisoner from Myanmar, and also gave a special Global Trailblazer Award to BBC chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet.

