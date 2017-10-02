Clinton Never Returned Donations From Owner of Site Linked to Underage Prostitution

Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears not to have returned or donated to charity the more than $5,000 in contributions from the former co-owner of a website linked to underage prostitution and whose donations have backed a number of current and former Democratic politicians into a corner.

Controversy surrounding donations from the owners of Backpage.com, an online classified website that has come under fire from politicians including Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), has forced a number of politicians—particularly in the state of Arizona—to return or donate the tainted contributions.

Jim Larkin, a former co-owner of Backpage, gave a $5,400 contribution on July 26, 2016, to the Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fundraising effort between the Clinton campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and more than 30 state Democratic parties. The money was then transferred to Hillary for America, Clinton’s campaign committee.

The campaign appears to have not returned the money to Larkin, a search of Federal Election Commission records shows.

Hard Work Ethic Is 'Whiteness Ideology' — And Racist

