Clinton Operative David Brock Suffers Heart Attack

Multiple sources on Twitter claim Media Matters founder and Democrat political operative David Brock suffered a heart attack Tuesday morning.

Statement from former Media Matters head: "David Brock suffered a heart attack while working in the Washington DC office early Tues…" — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 22, 2017

A spokesperson for Media Matters claimed Brock, 54, is recovering.

The conservative turned liberal is perhaps best known as being a hatchet man for the Clintons. The Media Matters for America organization targeted Trump supporters during the 2016 election, routinely churns out conservative hit pieces, and recently announced it would work alongside Facebook to censor “fake news.”