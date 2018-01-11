Clinton Rape Accuser: Happy to Represent Clinton Sex Abuse Victims at SOTU

Juanita Broaddrick says she’d be happy to represent the Clintons’ sex abuse victims at President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Broaddrick, who alleged sexual assault at the hands of former US President Bill Clinton, made the comments Wednesday after Democrat House members announced they’ll invite sex abuse victims to the speech.

I'd be happy to go and wear black to represent all the victims of Bill and Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/fQ8Oossl7B — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 11, 2018

“I’d be happy to go and wear black to represent all the victims of Bill and Hillary Clinton,” Broaddrick said, referencing black apparel worn to the Golden Globes in solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

Broaddrick, a former nursing home administrator, accused Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978, and has claimed Hillary Clinton suppressed and threatened her.

Dems said they’d thought about inviting the women who’ve accused Trump of sexual misconduct, but House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi opposed the plan, arguing it wouldn’t be helpful for the American people.

Instead, other Dems are proposing female House members wear black on January 30 in support of the movement, which has taken down several lawmakers on both sides of the political divide.

The move is reminiscent of when Trump invited Bill Clinton sexual assault victims, including Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey, to a debate against Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton.

Broaddrick has been making waves on Twitter on the heels of her recent non-fiction book, “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That: How I Survived Being Raped By Bill Clinton.”

