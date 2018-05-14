Clinton Sent $150K in Campaign Cash to LLC Managing Book, Speaking Income

Hillary Clinton has sent $150,000 in leftover funds from her presidential campaign committee to a limited liability company that was established to manage her book and speaking income, filings show.

Clinton registered ZFS Holdings LLC, a Delaware-based LLC, on Feb. 8, 2013, just days after leaving the State Department, records filed with the Delaware Division of Corporations show. Later, in April 2014, paperwork was filed with New York State’s Department of State.

ZFS’s listed agent on its Delaware forms is the Corporation Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolters Kluwer, a Netherlands-based global company that provides services to legal, business, tax, accounting, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and healthcare clients.

The agent’s address, which is used by more than 285,000 companies, including Trump business entities, is known as an epicenter of U.S. corporate secrecy.

