Clinton: Women 'Disrespecting Themselves' By Supporting Trump

Hillary Clinton said Saturday that some women are “publicly disrespecting themselves” in their support of President Trump.

“When I see women doing that, I think why are they publicly disrespecting themselves? Why are they opening the door to have someone say that about them in their workplace? In a community setting? Do they not see the connection there?” Clinton told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on “AM Joy.”

Clinton made the comments when asked about pro-Trump women who wear profane t-shirts “that used the b-word, the c-word about you.”

Hillary Clinton on sexism: "It is still not viewed as the serious threat it is to women's aspirations" https://t.co/IuUXpcOjhU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 23, 2017

