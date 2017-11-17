Millie Weaver went to the Clinton book signing in Austin to interview the mind-controlled masses.


Related Articles

Glenn Thrush: Another Male Feminist Turns Out to be a Sexual Abuser of Women

Glenn Thrush: Another Male Feminist Turns Out to be a Sexual Abuser of Women

U.S. News
Comments
Lockdown: Police Declare Martial Law In Entire Baltimore Neighborhood

Lockdown: Police Declare Martial Law In Entire Baltimore Neighborhood

U.S. News
Comments

Brzezinski: Bill Clinton Should ‘Apologize for Being a Sexual Harasser’

U.S. News
Comments

Charles Manson: The Eco-Warrior Who Wanted to Kill Humans to Save the Earth

U.S. News
Comments

Bill Clinton Still Silent About Flights On Pedophile’s Sex Plane

U.S. News
Comments

Comments