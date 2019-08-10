#ClintonBodyCount Trending After Jeffrey Epstein's Mysterious 'Suicide'

Only hours after authorities discovered the body of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his prison cell in an apparent “suicide,” #ClintonBodyCount began trending on social media in a dig to the Clintons and the curious habit of their associates always turning up dead.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at 7:30 am from an apparent suicide, despite the fact he was on 24/7 suicide watch and was only allowed to wear paper clothes.

Users on Twitter were quick to point out that some powerful people were likely pleased to see Epstein dead, including the Clintons, due to flight logs showing Bill Clinton’s frequent trips with Epstein on his private plane “Lolita Express.”

The ClintonBodyCount meme essentially began after several Clinton scandals ended with many suspicious and unusual deaths, beginning in the 1990s with Bill Clinton’s former Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster.

