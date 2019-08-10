ClintonBodyCount Trending After Jeffrey Epstein's Mysterious 'Suicide'

Only hours after authorities discovered the body of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his prison cell in an apparent “suicide,” #ClintonBodyCount began trending on social media in a dig to the Clintons and the curious habit of their associates always turning up dead.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at 7:30 am from an apparent suicide, despite the fact he was on 24/7 suicide watch and was only allowed to wear paper clothes.

Users on Twitter were quick to point out that some powerful people were likely pleased to see Epstein dead, including the Clintons, due to flight logs showing Bill Clinton’s frequent trips with Epstein on his private plane “Lolita Express.”

#ClintonBodyCount more likely he was taken out to avoid embarrassing rich folk pic.twitter.com/klbmiTx2XN — ⚘Are We All Asleep ?⚘ ⚘▀▄▀▄▀▄⚘▄▀▄▀▄▀⚘ (@demindblower) August 10, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide while on 24 Hour suicide watch #ClintonBodyCount pic.twitter.com/19VWgtrNr6 — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) August 10, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein kills himself while on suicide watch. Nothing to see here, move along folks. #ClintonBodyCount pic.twitter.com/fb2rxdLnri — Kevin Cullen (@KevinCullen67) August 10, 2019

What kind of suicide watch was Epstein on? Did the guards just watch while he died? #Epstein#Clintonbodycount pic.twitter.com/ruz1o5de3d — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) August 10, 2019

Twittet is trying to suppress #ClintonBodyCount hashtag pic.twitter.com/puZl0hpJcF — Djan Erik (@djanerik) August 10, 2019

Tfw loose ends are tied up#ClintonBodyCount pic.twitter.com/wnG0ahu4pD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 10, 2019

The guard at the prison after he looked the other way. #EpsteinSuicide pic.twitter.com/WMtAPlBYiq — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) August 10, 2019

Hats off to this Wikipedia editor. pic.twitter.com/6ti5a4pDnK — Joshua Dunn (@professordunn) August 10, 2019

tfw it’s saturday and all your chores are already done pic.twitter.com/mI10J47RYR — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 10, 2019

The ClintonBodyCount meme essentially began after several Clinton scandals ended with many suspicious and unusual deaths, beginning in the 1990s with Bill Clinton’s former Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster.

