On today’s edition of Real News, David Knight covers the collapse of the left’s Russian collusion fable and explains how Hillary Clinton and the DNC were behind the whole thing. Also, establishment Republicans are dropping like flies and Saudi Arabia is shifting toward a more moderate form of Islam, claiming they will destroy extremist ideas.


