Clintons Fill Small Fraction of Stadium That Trump Would Have Sold Out

Bill and Hillary Clinton kicked off their “An Evening with the Clintons” tour at Toronto, Ontario in the 20,000-seat Scotiabank Arena, however only 3,300 people showed up for the event.

Unlike waiting hours in line for a Trump rally, Ticketmaster still had hundreds of tickets available for the low price of $15.00!

Even mediocre indie bands can sell out shows with $20 tickets.

Upper levels of the arena weren’t even available, according to NTK Network, which may indicate they weren’t anticipating a sold-out event.

Additionally, Hillary Clinton had yet another coughing fit while trashing President Trump.

Bill had to take over for her after she couldn’t stop hacking.

As we reported during the lead-up to the midterm elections, Trump routinely packed every stadium and arena he visited while campaigning for Republican candidates, with 100,000 people RSVP’ing to his Houston, Texas, rally for Senator Ted Cruz.

The Clintons had announced their 13-city stadium tour in October, promising their liberal colleagues they wouldn’t kick it off until after the midterms, presumably over concerns it would bring down Democrat candidates’ approval ratings.

