Clinton’s Former Top Campaign Lawyer Behind New Hampshire Voter ID Lawsuit

The former top campaign lawyer for failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is behind yet another lawsuit against a state’s voter identification laws, the latest in a series of challenges that stem back to 2015.

Previous efforts launched against voter ID laws were backed by millions from liberal billionaire George Soros, who has a personal goal of enlarging the electorate by 10 million people by 2018, as documents leaked last year show.

The League of Woman Voters and three individuals are suing the state of New Hampshire in an attempt to block a law on voter registration that includes requirements such as providing a driver’s license to prove an individual’s primary residence is in the state and will be living in the state for a substantial time.

